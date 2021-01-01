Wall Street Ends 2020 Up, Defying COVID-19; Tech Stocks Jump 44%

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Wall Street ended the year higher on Thursday, with tech stocks jumping almost 44 percent, after overcoming one of the worst sell-offs in the history of US equities brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which counts on the performance of tech stock giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, led the performance, settling at 12,889 points for a 43.6 percent gain on the year.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks on the New York Stock Exchange, settled at 3,742, rising 15.8 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest stocks gauge, finished the year at 30,606, gaining 7.3 percent.