Wall Street Ends Down Almost 10% In Deep Bear Market Territory After Trump's EU Travel Ban

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Wall Street Ends Down Almost 10% In Deep Bear Market Territory After Trump's EU Travel Ban

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) US stocks slumped into deep bear market territory on Thursday as Wall Street's three main indexes closed down almost 10 percent each, reacting to President Donald Trump's ban of most European travel into the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, lost 2,353 points, or 10 percent, to close at 21,200.  The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, also fell nearly 10 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 9.4 percent. All three indexes are down about 25 percent or more from their February peaks, denoting bear markets.

