UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Ends Down As Market Struggles To Resume Rally Amid US-Iran Tensions

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

Wall Street Ends Down as Market Struggles to Resume Rally Amid US-Iran Tensions

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Shares on Wall Street fell on Tuesday as investors and traders struggled to find new optimism to restart the market's rally from last year amid the US-Iran tensions.

The top US stocks barometer, the S&P500, settled down 0.3 percent at 3,237 after opening flat and seesawing between negative and positive territory through the day.

The S&P500, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, declined by 0.3 percent to 3,237.18

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index settled down 0.03 percent at 9,067, after opening at 9,076 versus the previous session's 9,072 close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.

4 percent at 28,641.

"After a brief focus on the US/Iran flare, risk sentiment has started to recover," The financial services company TD Securities said in a market note. "That reflects the hopes that policymakers will avoid a military conflict. The situation remains fluid, of course, and like most geopolitical flareups, the impact serves to disrupt markets in the context of positioning and valuation."

While neither the United States nor Iran appeared to escalate actions on Tuesday, many markets remained on the edge, with oil prices falling on lower risk pricing by traders, although gold rose again on safe haven buying.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Company Oil United States Stocks Gold Market From Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs Dubai Council’s first ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Police deploy ‘Vehicle of Hope’ in cor ..

4 hours ago

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

5 hours ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

5 hours ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

4 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.