UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Ends Mixed As New Aid Deal Remains Elusive

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Wall Street ends mixed as new aid deal remains elusive

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Wall Street ended Monday's trading session the way it started: mixed, with Nasdaq retreating again as investors eye uncertain data and an elusive deal on a new emergency spending package.

At the closing bell on the first trading session of the week, the tech-rich Nasdaq was down 0.4 percent to 10,968.36, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3 percent to end at 27,791.44 and the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to finish at 3,360.47.

The only data reports released Monday both offered information on the state of the pandemic-ravaged US jobs market, but one was from June, before COVID-19 cases began to resurge, taking the total past five million.

The other, the Conference Board's Employment Trends Index, showed a slight improvement in July but nonetheless confirmed the grim outlook.

The index is down 53.8 percent from a year ago, and Gad Levanon, head of The Conference board Labor Markets Institute, warned that in coming months "job growth will significantly put on the brakes, likely causing the national unemployment rate to remain in double-digit territory." What form a new spending package will take remained in doubt as the White House and Democratic leaders in Congress traded barbs and blaming each other for the failure to reach agreement.

President Donald Trump signed four executive orders over the weekend including one to defer payroll taxes, and another to provide $400 in weekly unemployment benefits, $100 of which will be paid by already cash-strapped states, to replace the $600 weekly payments that expired at the end of July.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the lead Democrat in the upper house of Congress, called Trump's efforts "laughable," while Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called the Democratic proposal for aid to state and local governments "absurd." But Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP: "The market is ignoring negative factors.

"It continues to move on higher on hopes of the recovery gaining traction." McDonald's slipped 0.2 percent after the company announced it was suing former CEO Steve Easterbrook to recover compensation after discovering he lied "and destroyed information" about relationships with three other employees, and gave stock worth hundreds of thousands of Dollars to one of the employees.

Marriott International missed earnings expectations but still jumped 3.6 percent on the upbeat outlook, while MGM Resorts surged nearly 14 percent after announcing a $1 billion investment.

But Kodak plunged 28 percent after a US agency suspended a loan intended to support the former photo giant's launch of a new pharmaceutical venture following controversy that has surrounded its July 28 announcement about the $765 million loan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan White House Company Trump Job Lead June July Congress Market From Agreement Dow Jones Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

9 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

7 hours ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

7 hours ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.