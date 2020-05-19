Wall Street Ends Up Almost 4% on Hopes of COVID-19 Vaccine Development

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Wall Street's Dow Jones Industrial Average settled up nearly 4 percent on Monday, leading US stocks in recovery from the coronavirus slump after positive news on a vaccine development.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 3.

9 percent at 24,597. The S&P 500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 3.1 percent at 2,952, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished up 2.4 percent at 9,234.