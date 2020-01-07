UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Ends Up As Tech Stocks Rebound From Early Losses Due To Fears Of Iran Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:10 AM

Wall Street Ends Up as Tech Stocks Rebound From Early Losses Due to Fears of Iran Conflict

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Share prices on Wall Street closed up on Monday as a rebound in technology stocks helped the market recoup early losses sparked by saber-rattling between the United States and Iran.

The top US stocks barometer, the S&P500, closed up 0.3 percent at 3,246, after opening down 0.6 percent in fallout to the US-Iran conflict.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.6 percent to close at 9,071, after falling as much earlier. Stock traders said much of Wall Street rebounded on Monday due to the performance of key Nasdaq stocks such as Google's parent company Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook.

The Nasdaq hit a record high of 9,093 at its 2020 debut. The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36 percent for the index's best performance in six years.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.2 percent at 28,704. It fell as much 0.5 percent at Monday's open. The Dow also hit an all-time high on the first session of the year, rising to of 28,873.

The Dow closed 2019 trading up 23 percent for its best performance in two years.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Technology Iran Facebook Company United States Stocks 2019 2020 Market Share Best Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

The future looks promising, says first female pres ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

3 hours ago

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.