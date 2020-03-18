Wall Street Ends Up More Than 5% On US Stimulus And Checks-in-Mail Plan for Americans

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes closed up more than 5 percent each on Tuesday on stimulus measures for the US economy and checks-in-the-mail for Americans planned by the Trump administration to shield businesses and families in the world's largest economy from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, closed up 5.2 percent after losing 13 percent the previous day, its most ever. The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both settled up more than 6 percent, after losing 12 percent the previous day.