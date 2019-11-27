Wall Street Exchange is giving away prizes worth PHP 400,000 in partnership with Holidayme and BDO Remit to 14 lucky Dubai-based Filipinos

UrduPoint.com
Verseas Filipinos Workers (OFWs) based in Dubai now have a chance to take home prizes worth PHP 400,000 this yuletide season as Wall Street Exchange (WSE), one of the oldest and most trusted exchange centres in the UAE, partners with tourism company Holidayme and BDORemit, the remittance brand of the Philippines' BDO Unibank, to provide exciting treats for its customers

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019)
The partnership is in line with WSE’s efforts to give the best service to its Kabayan customers, as well as reward those who have been consistently placing its trust and confidence in the exchange center.

Under this promotion, 14 OFWs will get a chance to win prizes worth PHP 400,000 (approx. AED 30,000). Of these 14 lucky OFWs, six winners will receive free and all-inclusive trips to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations including, Seychelles, Armenia, and Baku—all courtesy of the trusted travel agency Holidayme.com. The other six winners will get a chance to win vouchers worth AED 1000 from BDO Remit, while the remaining two lucky winners will get to take home AED 2,500 cash prize.

To enroll into this promotion – UAE-based Filipinos need to simply send money to the Philippines until December 31, 2019 at any Wall Street Exchange stores located in Dubai.

Each remittance to the Philippines automatically becomes an entry to this lucky draw.

In addition, OFWs can avail the best remittance service for a small fee of AED 15.

The first batch of winners will be announced on December 10, wherein seven winners will be announced. The other set of seven winners will be drawn on the second and last batch to be held on January 5, 2020.

Apart from these exciting treats, WSE also has exclusive offers for OFWs in Dubai. Customers remitting in WSE’s branches in the emirate may avail of the 10 percent or up to AED 400 discount on hotel and holiday packages by using the promo code WALLS10 while booking with holidayme.com. In addition, OFWs may also get five percent or up to AED 100 off on flights offered by Holidayme.com by using the promo code WALLS5.

WSE considers the Filipinos among their most important markets as they comprise the third largest population of the expatriate community in the UAE. They also sent home the third biggest remittances in 2018 among other expats working in the country—with AED 3.2 billion worth or around 7.9 percent of the entire remittances from the country. Moreover, Central Bank of the Philippines (CBP) reported that on the first quarter of 2019, the UAE was the Philippines’ fourth top source of remittances.

