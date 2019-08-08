Wall Street Exchange partners with Holidayme to provide customers with travel benefits

UAE travelers rank 5th in the world as the biggest spenders, and they are not likely to slow down according to a study by Visa, WSE partners with Holidayme to provide customers discounts and the best travel deals

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th August, 2019) Wall Street Exchange (WSE), one of the oldest and most trusted exchange centres in the UAE, has partnered with Middle Eastern online travel agency (OTA) Holidayme to provide the best travel promos for their customers.

The partnership is in line with WSE’s efforts to cater to its traveling customers, as residents in the UAE are now getting more and more inclined to a lifestyle of travel. According to Global Travel Intentions study 2018 conducted by Visa, the UAE residents have taken at least 4 international trips in the past two years.

They are also are among the biggest spenders globally when traveling. The study shows that the travelers in UAE splurge about Dh10,000 on every international trip, the fifth-highest in the world behind Saudi Arabia’s Dh20,000 ($5,333), Kuwait’s Dh11,500 ($3,143), China’s Dh10,900 ($2,988), and Australia’s Dh10,081 ($2,745).

They are also not likely to slow down in their trips, as the study also expects the UAE residents to take 5 more trips in the next two years. WSE has provided the residents ease in travel through their exchange services.

However, to better serve these customers, WSE has partnered with Holidayme to provide them a month-long promo that includes exclusive discounts on flights and hotels. Travelers who will avail of WSE’s money exchange service shall get exciting discount promo codes, as high as 10% in hotel and tour bookings (capped at Dh400) and 5% on flights (capped at Dh100), when they book their trip on Holidayme website.

Those who have GMC loyalty cards, an automotive loyalty program that awards you with points for purchases of various kinds; will get to enjoy the discounts throughout the year. Have your money exchanged before your travel at Wall Street Exchange and avail exciting discounts of your flight and hotel bookings only at holidayme.com Shiraz Farooqui, Head Business and Alliances at Holidayme says, “this partnership absolutely compliments our business line since currency exchange is an essential part of all international travels.

Aspart of the partnership,Holidayme has extended offers on hotels, flights and holidays to the customers of Wall Street Exchange.”