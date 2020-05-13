UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Falls 2% As White House Health Adviser Warns Against Rushed US Reopening

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Wall Street Falls 2% as White House Health Adviser Warns Against Rushed US Reopening

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes fell about 2 percent each on Tuesday after the White House's health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that US states seeking to reopen from coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns without adhering to proper safeguards risked larger outbreaks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 1.9 percent to close at 23,764.

The S&P 500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, finished down 2.1 percent at 2,870.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, the darling of investors amid the market's recovery from the lows forced by the COVID-19, also settled down 2.1 percent at 9,002. For the year though, the Nasdaq remained in the positive at 0.3 percent up.

Wall Street opened Tuesday's session up, but turned negative after Fauci told Congress that the COVID-19 pandemic was not under control yet and there may be new outbreaks if the 50 US states rushed to reopen businesses without following guidelines set by medical experts.

