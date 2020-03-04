UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Falls 3 Pct Despite Fed Rate Cut As US Virus Infections Cross 100

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Wall Street Falls 3 Pct Despite Fed Rate Cut as US Virus Infections Cross 100

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Wall Street's main indexes tumbled anew on Tuesday as the number of US cases from the coronavirus crossed the 100 mark, erasing an earlier rally in stock prices spurred by an emergency rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 3 percent by 2:00 PM ET (19:00 GMT) after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there was a new  coronavirus infection in the state that brought the total number of cases in the country to beyond 100. The Dow and other US stock indexes rallied 1 percent after the Federal Reserve cut the key US lending rate by a half point ahead of its March 17-18 meeting.

