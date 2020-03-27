UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Falls 4% On Worry Of US Becoming Most Coronavirus Infected Nation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 08:32 PM

US stocks fell sharply at Friday's opening, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average index sliding over 4 percent in early trading, as investors reacted to the United States becoming the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus infections

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) US stocks fell sharply at Friday's opening, with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average index sliding over 4 percent in early trading, as investors reacted to the United States becoming the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus infections.

The Dow, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 947 points, or 4.2 percent, at 21 604,96 by 9:45 AM ET (13:45 GMT). The index had gained nearly 20 percent in three days prior. The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was down 3.9 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 3.8 percent.

