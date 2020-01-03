Wall Street Falls From Record Highs After US Airstrike Kills Top Iranian General

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Share prices on Wall Street fell on Friday's open from the previous session's record highs after a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Iraq, raising fears of retaliation against the United States.

Wall Street's top stocks barometer, the S&P500, was down 0.8 percent at 3,231 at 10:04 AM EST (15:04 GMT). The index, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, settled at an all-time high of 3,257.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.9 percent to 9,010. The Nasdaq hit a record high of 9,093 in the previous session, rising its most in a day since September 5.

The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36% for the index's best performance in six years.

US stocks' broad Dow Jones Industrial Average also slid by 0.9 percent to 28,615. The Dow hit an all-time high of 28,873 on Thursday, in its best one-day gain since December 6. The Dow rose 23 percent last year for its best performance since 2017.

The U.S. drone attack near Baghdad airport killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander who led Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds force. Iran has vowed to avenge his death.