Wall Street forges higher for 2nd day

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Cautious optimism that the US-China trade war could cool pushed US stocks higher on Tuesday as Wall Street moved into the green for a second straight day.

The gains for equities followed Monday's relief rally boosted by President Donald Trump's sudden switch to positive outlook on trade talks with Beijing.

About 10 minutes into the day's trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 26,016.27.

Meanwhile the broader S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq were both up 0.6 percent at 2,894.57 and 7,905.51, respectively.

The market "continues to take some solace in the commander-in-chief's less combative tone on trade dealings with China," analyst Patrick O'Hare wrote at Briefing.

Among individual companies, US health care giant Johnson & Johnson rose 1.9 percent the day after an Oklahoma judge found the company liable in that state's opioid crisis but ordered it to pay only $572 million, far less than officials had asked.

JM Smucker fell 6.9 percent after underwhelming quarterly results and lower earnings guidance for 2020.

Tobacco firm Philip Morris International was down 3.9 percent after announcing the start of merger talks with the US firm Altria Group, which rose nearly 10 percent.

Investors later Tuesday were watching for the monthly report on consumer confidence, which is forecast to fall.