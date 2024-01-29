Wall Street Girds For Ugly Boeing Earnings As CEO Faces Scrutiny
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 07:09 PM
Boeing's 737 MAX 9 planes have begun to fly again after the January 5 Alaska Airlines scare, but the episode is expected to weigh on the aviation giant's finances for the foreseeable future
Both Alaska and United Airlines resumed service on the MAX 9 over the weekend following a three-week grounding after a panel blowout necessitated an emergency landing. The incident has heaped scrutiny on Boeing and CEO David Calhoun.
Investors will get an initial appraisal of the financial consequences on Wednesday when Boeing releases fourth-quarter results.
Besides reporting another annual loss, Boeing is expected to withdraw commercial plane production targets that have been central to its medium-term financial outlook, which has included promises for much profitability in 2025 and 2026.
The Alaska Airlines episode is also expected to add to costs, including compensation for airlines. However, these items may not surface until later in 2024, analysts said.
Shares of Boeing have fallen nearly 18 percent since the troubled Alaska Airlines flight as investors bet on a toughened regulatory environment that slows plane deliveries.
Bank of America analysts downgraded Boeing this week, concluding that "materially increased regulatory scrutiny" from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would result in a "forced slowdown."
The incident has also added to questions about Boeing leadership in light of sharp criticism of the company from airline customers.
Calhoun spent part of last week on Capitol Hill meeting with lawmakers who have also promised public hearings.
"They're going to have to demonstrate change," said Jeff Guzzetti, a former head of the FAA's investigation division.
Guzzetti said he expects management changes, but added, "I don't know what that looks like or who."
The Alaska Airlines episode represents the most serious operational problem for Boeing since two crashes on 737 MAX 8 planes in 2018 and 2019 resulted in 346 fatalities and a lengthy grounding.
While there were no serious injuries in the latest incident, National Transportation Safety Board officials have said the episode could have been catastrophic.
The agency is expected to update the probe next week, an NTSB spokesperson said Friday.
The FAA has pointedly criticized Boeing's quality assurances as "unacceptable" in not identifying manufacturing problems prior to the delivery to customers.
Analysts don't expect Boeing to disclose findings about the root causes of the January incident when it reports earnings Wednesday, but are hopeful for more details about the company's operational changes.
Morningstar analyst Nicolas Owens is looking for "any incremental information about what they're going to do differently," he said in an interview.
"They have not dug deep enough into how disrupted their manufacturing process has become. And they need to dig deeper," he told AFP.
