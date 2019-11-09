UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Hits New Records Despite Mixed Signals On Trade

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Wall Street hits new records despite mixed signals on trade

New York, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :US stocks forged higher Friday and closed with new records for the second straight day despite being buffeted by fast-changing news in the US-China trade war.

President Donald Trump said Friday morning contradicted earlier claims by the Chinese government, saying he had not agreed to roll back tariffs as part of a partial trade deal the two sides are negotiating.

After spending much of the day in the red, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average squeaked into positive territory, closing a fraction above Thursday's record close at 27,681.24.

The broader S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to end the week at 3,092.95 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent, closing at 8,475.31.

All three indices notched gains for the week, with the Nasdaq rising for the sixth week in a row, its longest winning streak since the March-May period.

Global investors have been cheered in recent days by hope of a de-escalation in the US-China trade war.

"They would like to have a rollback.

I haven't agreed to anything," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"China would like to get somewhat of a rollback, not a complete rollback, because they know I won't do it." China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday that both sides had "agreed to roll back the additional tariffs in stages as progress is made towards a (final) agreement." The two sides have imposed tariffs on hundreds of billions of Dollars in two-way trade, weighing on economic growth.

"It is clear that there are big reasons for Trump and Xi to want some form of deal, that they cannot appear to be conceding too much, that China wants as many of the tariffs removed as possible, and that Trump's trade hawks would prefer to keep as many tariffs as they can," Karl Haeling of LBBW said in a market commentary.

Disney finished with a gain of 3.8 percent after better-than-expected quarterly results and strong box office performance, while clothing outlet Gap dove 7.6 percent after poor sales results.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor China White House Trump Progress Stocks Market Commerce Government Agreement Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Huawei Rotating Chairma ..

8 hours ago

No application received from Maryam Nawaz: Dr Fird ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens National Festival for Tol ..

9 hours ago

High time to follow Iqbal's teachings to address s ..

9 hours ago

Govt grants permission to Nawaz Sharif on medical ..

9 hours ago

Kartarpur Corridor inauguration testimony of Pakis ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.