Wall Street Hits Record Highs As China Announces Rolling Back Tariffs With US

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:29 PM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The three major US stock indices all hit record highs on Thursday after China said it has agreed with the United States to phase out tariffs imposed during the two countries' 16-month trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 percent at 27,691.46 by 10:00 a.m. (3:00 p. m. GMT) after striking an all-time high at 27,701.59.

The top 500 indicator for US stocks, the S&P500, closed in on the bulls' target of 4,000 points as it rose 0.5 percent to 3,092.89. It hit a record high of 3,095.68 earlier.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was up 0.6 percent at 8,464.55 after an all-time peak at 8,474.03.

Earlier on Thursday, Chinese commerce minister Gao Feng said Beijing and Washington have agreed to phase out tariffs imposed during their 16-month-long trade war. Cancelling tariffs is vital to the Phase One trade agreement, which both sides have agreed to do as negotiations progress, he added.

