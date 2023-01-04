UrduPoint.com

Wall Street In Anemic Open To 2023 Amid Recession Warning, Pending US Jobs Report

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Wall Street in Anemic Open to 2023 Amid Recession Warning, Pending US Jobs Report

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Wall Street got off to an anemic start in 2023 as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) reinforced fears of a global recession and investors fretted over what the US jobs report for December will bring later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which serves as Wall Street's broadest equities indicator with stocks of 30 large US corporations, closed down 11 points, or 0.03%, at 33,136. The Dow finished 2022 down 9%.

The S&P 500 Index, which represents the top 500 US stocks, finished up 15 points, or 0.4%, at 3,824. It finished 2022 down 19%.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which comprises marquee Names in technology such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, settled down 80 points, or 0.8%, at 10,387. The Nasdaq ended 2022 down 33%.

US stocks stumbled after the IMF said the world's three main growth centers - the United States, Europe and China - were all experiencing weaker activity as 2023 began, raising the stakes for a global economic slowdown.

"This could be a year in which global growth slows significantly and traders are questioning whether that will warrant monetary policy to be loosened later in 2023," Craig Erlam, analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "Central banks have pushed back strongly against the idea and I imagine the IMF would too at this point but we could see markets moving in that direction if the data doesn't continue to haunt us."

In China, particularly, manufacturing activity shrank for a fifth straight month in December, a private survey showed on Tuesday, as the country grappled with an unprecedented spike in coronavirus cases after it relaxed some restrictions intended to prevent the spread of the virus.

The figures provide a snapshot of the challenges faced by Chinese manufacturers who now have to contend with surging infections after the country's abrupt zero-COVID policy U-turn in early December.

In the United States, this week's greater focus will be on Friday's US nonfarm payrolls report for December. The jobs report is the first top-tier release of 2023 before next week's more important Consumer price Index, or CPI, report.

The jobs report is critical as the Federal Reserve faces a dilemma on whether to keep up with monetary tightening to get inflation to its preferred level or let up on aggressive rate hikes to shield the economy from a slowdown. Higher inflation and rising interest rates have hit the housing sector - and could next hit the labor market, which has shown stupendous growth for the past two years, since the world came off the worst of pandemic. On the other hand, eight nonfarm payrolls reports have exceeded economists' estimates, so another positive surprise cannot be ruled out.

Economists polled by US media expect the December payrolls report to cite an increase of 200,000 jobs - lower than November's growth of 263,000 - but still healthy by US labor market standards. Before the pandemic, American jobs grew by just under 200,000 a month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF World Google Technology Europe China Craig Price United States November December Stocks Apple Market Media All From Top Dow Jones Netflix Jobs Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after tran ..

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Al Nassr after transfer

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

Abu Dhabi bourse extends gains on Tuesday

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of &#039;Sharjah Sat 1&#039;

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest de ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss latest developments in Al-Aqsa

3 hours ago
 UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace ..

UN Says Has Nothing to Announce on Ukraine's Peace Summit Proposal

4 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expresses grief over anchorperson' ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.