UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Jumps 2%, Defying Record First Quarter US Economic Decline

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:26 PM

Wall Street Jumps 2%, Defying Record First Quarter US Economic Decline

Wall Street's main stock indexes rose about 2 percent or more on Wednesday morning as investors looked beyond a record US economic decline in the first quarter to focus instead on reopening of businesses shuttered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the relative success of trial drugs for the virus

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes rose about 2 percent or more on Wednesday morning as investors looked beyond a record US economic decline in the first quarter to focus instead on reopening of businesses shuttered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the relative success of trial drugs for the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 1.9 percent at 24,550 by 10:35a.m. (14:35 GMT). The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, gained 2.3 percent to 2,929. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 3 percent to 8,867.

Stocks rose amid hopes for economic repair from the reopening of business in 14 US states that are home to more than 95 million people.

Most of the 50 states in the United States were placed on lockdown over the past six weeks in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Gilead Science, which is working on a cure for the virus, said a stage 1 trial of its retroviral drug called Remdesivir had shown improved symptoms in patients who were given the drug early.

The US economy shrank by a record 4.8 percent in the first quarter of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses since mid-March, dealing the world's largest economy its sharpest decline since the Great Recession, according to the Commerce Department.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Business Drugs Cure New York Stock Exchange United States Stocks Commerce From Top Dow Jones Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

46 minutes ago

TAQA shareholders approve transaction to accelerat ..

46 minutes ago

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

2 hours ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.