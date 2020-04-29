Wall Street Jumps 2%, Defying Record US Economic Decline in First Quarter

Wall Street's main stock indexes rose 2 percent at Wednesday's start of trading as investors looked beyond a record US economic decline in the first quarter to focus on business reopenings from shutdowns forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the relative success of trial drugs for the virus

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Wall Street's main stock indexes rose 2 percent at Wednesday's start of trading as investors looked beyond a record US economic decline in the first quarter to focus on business reopenings from shutdowns forced by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the relative success of trial drugs for the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 1.8 percent at 24,544 by 9:40 AM (13:40 GMT). The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, also gained 2 percent to 2,920. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.3 percent to open at 8,805.