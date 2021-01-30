UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Marks Sharp Drop For 3 Major Indices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) Stocks fell dramatically for all the three major indices as the clash between hedge funds and retail traders concerning the GameStop Corp. continued amid rising concerns about financial stability.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest gauge of the New York Stock Exchange, dropped 2.3 percent, to close the day at 9,982 on Friday.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled down 1.9 percent at 3,714.

The technology-laden Nasdaq Composite index, which counts on the performance of industry giants such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, also tumbled 2 percent to finish at 13,070.

Friday's losses also put the Dow and the S&P 500 in the red for the month of January, with the Dow down 2 percent and the S&P 500 losing 1.1 percent.

