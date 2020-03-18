UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Opens Down Despite Trump's Aggressive Stimulus Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:41 PM

Wall Street's three main stock indexes were down in Wednesday's early trade, reversing course again after a rebound on Tuesday inspired by aggressive stimulus measures announced by the Trump administration to shield US businesses and families from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes were down in Wednesday's early trade, reversing course again after a rebound on Tuesday inspired by aggressive stimulus measures announced by the Trump administration to shield US businesses and families from the worst effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down about 4 percent lower by 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), after opening more than 5 percent lower. The S&P500 index, which tracks the best performing 500 US stocks, was down also about 4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down more than 3 percent.

