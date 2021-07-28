UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Opens Mixed After Positive Earnings Deluge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 08:19 PM

Wall Street opens mixed after positive earnings deluge

US stocks were mixed in early trading Wednesday after a flood of quarterly earnings, including from big tech names, came in better than expected

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :US stocks were mixed in early trading Wednesday after a flood of quarterly earnings, including from big tech Names, came in better than expected.

Analysts said investors might view the strong results as nearing the peak of the recovery bounceback.

After tech giants Apple, microsoft and Google-parent Alphabet reported a strong second quarter, the Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent to 14,745.23 about 30 minutes into the trading session, rebounding from a 1.2 percent drop Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 percent to 34,971.72, while the broad-based S&P 500 was essentially flat off less than 0.1 percent at 4,397.73.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said reaction to the positive results was "somewhat subdued" because investors and traders have become acclimated to better-than-expected news.

But they also might be starting to reason that "it's hard to think that things can get that much better knowing that comparisons are going to get more challenging and that demand has been pulled forward for many companies," he said in an analysis.

Meanwhile the Federal Reserve is set to announce its latest policy decision at 1800 GMT.

It is expected to repeat its assurance that low interest rates and easy money will continue to flow, even as it begins to discuss the right time to taper the pace of its massive bond buying.

"Listen for the Fed chair to say much of the same we have heard from him already, including that any decision about tapering the Fed's asset purchases will be communicated well in advance of the tapering," O'Hare said.

Boeing surged 4.7 percent after reporting a surprise profit in the quarter -- its first since late 2019 -- which will allow it to hold onto employees it had planned to lay off.

Pfizer rose 2.5 percent after raising its profit outlook amid surging Covid-19 vaccine sales.

Google's parent rebounded 3.6 percent, while Microsoft was up 0.3 percent, but Apple fell 1.4 percent.

Activision Blizzard rebounded 3.8 percent after dropping 6.8 percent in the prior session on news some employees planned to walk out Thursday to protest sexism at the video game company.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a civil complaint last week claiming the maker of the popular "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" games violated state laws by allowing a "pervasive frat boy workplace culture."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest World Flood Company Same Money Stocks 2019 Apple From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Dow Jones Housing Employment

Recent Stories

Kuwaiti PM receives FNC delegtion

6 minutes ago

US Committed to Reducing Risk of Conflict, Threat ..

38 seconds ago

US Discusses Policy Priorities With Russia During ..

2 minutes ago

US Officials to Head to Brussels Thursday to Brief ..

2 minutes ago

Talks Between US, Russian Diplomats in Geneva Were ..

2 minutes ago

Babak for rehabilitation activities in rain affect ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.