Wall Street opens mixed amid earnings

Trading sentiment was muted at the open in New York on Tuesday, with investors proceeding cautiously in the face of corporate earnings and economic data

New York, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Trading sentiment was muted at the open in New York on Tuesday, with investors proceeding cautiously in the face of corporate earnings and economic data.

Wall Street has struggled with concerns over the end of the Federal Reserve's easy money policies after central bankers signaled they would make their first rate increase since the pandemic in March to fight inflation.

The stickiness of the US price increase wave is expected to be confirmed Thursday when the government releases its consumer price data for January.

Before markets opened, the Commerce Department reported the trade deficit had increased against expectations in December, bringing it closer to its all-time high level, while it also rose significantly throughout 2021.

About 20 minutes into trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 35,186.72.

The broad-based S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent at 4,480.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 14,011.05.

Pfizer was trading five percent lower after forecasting more than $50 billion in 2022 sales for its Covid-19 vaccine and therapeutic as it reported a more than doubling of annual profits on strong vaccine business.

Peloton was up 12.1 percent after announcing it would cut 2,800 jobs amid a campaign to lower expenses, while founder John Foley would step down as CEO, though remain as chairman.