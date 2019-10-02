Wall Street opens on downward slide on economic slowdown fears

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :US stocks continued to fall at the markets ' open on Wednesday, as disappointing employment data added to the gloom from a dismal manufacturing report on Tuesday.

Tuesday's losses wiped out gains won in the third quarter by the benchmark Dow and S&P 500, and the downward slide continued.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the broad-based S&P 500 were down about one percent about 10 minutes into the trading day at 26,294.57 and 2,909.12 respectively.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost another 1.1 percent to 7,819.47.