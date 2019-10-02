UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Opens On Downward Slide On Economic Slowdown Fears

Wed 02nd October 2019

Wall Street opens on downward slide on economic slowdown fears

US stocks continued to fall at the markets' open on Wednesday, as disappointing employment data added to the gloom from a dismal manufacturing report on Tuesday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :US stocks continued to fall at the markets' open on Wednesday, as disappointing employment data added to the gloom from a dismal manufacturing report on Tuesday.

Tuesday's losses wiped out gains won in the third quarter by the benchmark Dow and S&P 500, and the downward slide continued.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the broad-based S&P 500 were down about one percent about 10 minutes into the trading day at 26,294.57 and 2,909.12 respectively.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost another 1.1 percent to 7,819.47.

