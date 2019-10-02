Wall Street Opens On Downward Slide On Economic Slowdown Fears
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:31 PM
US stocks continued to fall at the markets' open on Wednesday, as disappointing employment data added to the gloom from a dismal manufacturing report on Tuesday
Tuesday's losses wiped out gains won in the third quarter by the benchmark Dow and S&P 500, and the downward slide continued.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the broad-based S&P 500 were down about one percent about 10 minutes into the trading day at 26,294.57 and 2,909.12 respectively.
The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost another 1.1 percent to 7,819.47.