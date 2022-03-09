UrduPoint.com

Wall Street Opens Sharply Higher Despite Ukraine Tension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Wall Street opens sharply higher despite Ukraine tension

US stock indices rose at the open Wednesday as traders bet on an improving outlook to the war in Ukraine and its effects on commodity prices

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :US stock indices rose at the open Wednesday as traders bet on an improving outlook to the war in Ukraine and its effects on commodity prices.

About 20 minutes into the session, the broad-based S&P 500 was trading two percent higher at 4,253.12.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Index also gained two percent to 33,279.36, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.3 percent to 13,087.02.

"Given the state of things in the world, one can easily extrapolate from these indications that market participants are feeling better about the Russia-Ukraine situation," Patrick J O'Hare of Briefing.com said, pointing to declines in oil and wheat prices.

"The obvious question is: will things stay strong? The answer is in Russia's hands, which isn't exactly a consideration of true comfort."McDonald's was trading 1.3 percent higher after announcing Tuesday it would close all restaurants in Russia. Coca-Cola was up 0.2 percent and Starbucks gained 3.4 percent after they said they would halt operations in the country as well.

Traders are looking ahead to Thursday when the government will release US consumer price data for February, which is projected to show inflation continuing to increase, solidifying expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates from zero at its meeting next week.

More Stories From Business

>