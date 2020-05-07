UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Opens Up 1% As Investors Bet On US Reopenings Despite Continued Job Losses

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

Wall Street Opens Up 1% as Investors Bet on US Reopenings Despite Continued Job Losses

Wall Street's three main stock indexes were up more than 1 percent each in Thursday's early trade as investors bet on the US economy's recovery from the reopening of businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite job losses continuing in the millions

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes were up more than 1 percent each in Thursday's early trade as investors bet on the US economy's recovery from the reopening of businesses from the COVID-19 pandemic, despite job losses continuing in the millions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 1.2 percent at 23,946. The S&P 500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, rose 1.4 percent to 2,888. The Nasdaq was up 1.5 percent at 8,987. About 33 million Americans lost their jobs over the past seven weeks as most non-essential businesses across the 50 US states shuttered to control the spread of the virus, before many began reopening last week, Labor Department data showed.

