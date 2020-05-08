UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Opens Up 1% Despite Historic US Job Losses In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 08:08 PM

Wall Street Opens Up 1% Despite Historic US Job Losses in April

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Wall Street's three main stock indexes were up about 1% in Friday's early trading as investors looked beyond historic US job losses in April to focus on economic recovery from the reopening of businesses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 1.2 percent at 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT). The S&P 500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, rose about 1 percent, while the Nasdaq rose 0.6 percent.

The US Labor Department said earlier in the day 20.5 million Americans lost their jobs in April, the most ever in a month.

