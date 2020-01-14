UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Paces Cautiously To Mixed Bank Results Before US-China Trade Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

Wall Street Paces Cautiously to Mixed Bank Results Before US-China Trade Deal

Stocks on Wall Street traded cautiously on Tuesday and off the previous session's record highs, reacting to mixed quarterly performance from US banks ahead of a historic trade accord between Washington and Beijing

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street traded cautiously on Tuesday and off the previous session's record highs, reacting to mixed quarterly performance from US banks ahead of a historic trade accord between Washington and Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Wall Street's broadest equities barometer, rose 0.1 percent to 28,960 by 11:00 a.m. off Monday's record high of 29,010. The Dow gained 23 percent in 2019 for its best performance in two years. It is up 1.3 percent for 2020.

The S&P500, the top barometer on the New York Stock Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 3,285 as major US banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup handily beat analysts' estimates in fourth quarter earnings while smaller rival Wells Fargo reported a 55 percent slump in profit.

The S&P500 hit a record high of 3,288 on Monday on optimism ahead of Wednesday's scheduled "Phase One" trade deal signing at the White House between US President Donald Trump and China's chief negotiator Liu He. The S&P500 rose 30 percent last year for its best advance since 2013, and is up 1.6 percent this year.

Relief over the start of a new trading week without undue worries about the middle East had also boosted US stocks to record highs on Monday.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.

2 percent to 9,255 from the record high close of 9,274 in the previous session. The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36 percent for the index's best performance in six years. For this year, the Nasdaq is up more than 3 percent.

After a strong start to 2020, US stock prices were briefly down last week as the United States killed Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani and Tehran responded by firing missiles at US airbases in Iraq, sparking fears of an all-out war. Tensions, however, dissipated when both sides stood down from further escalation of the conflict.

Tehran has been rocked by protests since Sunday as Iranians took to the streets to condemn the leadership after the Islamic Republic's forces accidentally downed a Ukraine Airlines flight while firing at the US airbases in Iraq. But the protests were contained and did not affect sentiment on global markets.

In Wednesday's Phase One deal, China is expected to pledge purchases of between $40 billion and $50 billion in US farm products annually and a further $80 billion in manufactured goods and more than $50 billion in energy supplies, according to media reports citing officials knowledgeable about the accord.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Firing Technology Ukraine Iran China Washington White House Iraq Trump New York Stock Exchange Beijing Tehran Fargo United States Middle East Stocks Sunday 2019 2020 Market Media From Best Top Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of French Co ..

1 minute ago

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over ..

46 minutes ago

Document Drafted As Part of Berlin Process to Be D ..

6 minutes ago

Sudan Temporarily Shuts Down Khartoum Airport Afte ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Ready to Host Meeting Between Russian, Irania ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.