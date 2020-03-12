Wall Street Pauses Trading After Stocks Sink, Dow -7.2%
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:38 PM
New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Trading on Wall Street was halted just moments into Thursday's session after US stocks plunged further on the deepening economic pain from the coronavirus.
Trading was suspended after the S&P 500 dropped 7.0 percent to 2,549.05, triggering an automatic 15-minute suspension.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 7.2 percent to 21,856.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 7.0 percent to 7,393.25.