Wall Street pauses trading after stocks sink, Dow -7.2%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Trading on Wall Street was halted just moments into Thursday's session after US stocks plunged further on the deepening economic pain from the coronavirus.

Trading was suspended after the S&P 500 dropped 7.0 percent to 2,549.05, triggering an automatic 15-minute suspension.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 7.2 percent to 21,856.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 7.0 percent to 7,393.25.