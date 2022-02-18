Wall Street Plunges Again on Rollercoaster Ride Amid Escalating Russia-Ukraine Tensions

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US stocks plunged anew following a one-session reprieve from a three-day rout, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict led to fears that the possibility of war might be very real.

The three major US stock indices - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite - fell between 1.8% and 3.9% on Thursday.

Just on Wednesday, the indices rose between 1.2% and 2.5% on signs that Russia had pulled back some of its armaments from the Ukraine border.

But on Thursday, tensions rose again as the United States and its NATO partners accused Russia of just waiting for the right moment to invade Ukraine and creating all sorts of pretexts to achieve that. Moscow, on its part, said Washgington and other Western allies of Ukraine were basically worsening the conflict and trying to bait it into an act of aggression it did not wish.

"Wall Street is feeling very jittery as it looks to the left and sees intensifying geopolitical risks with the Ukraine situation," Ed Moya, analyst at online trading platform OANDA said, adding that the market was also weighed down by fears of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to counter soaring US inflation.

At the close, the mostly industrial stocks-based Dow index was down 1.8% on the day and 5.6% for the year.

The S&P 500, which groups the top 500 US stocks, was off 2.1% on the day and 8.1% for the year.

Nasdaq, made of highly-valued tech stocks such as Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nasdaq and Google, led losses, with a 2.9% drop on the day and 12.3% slump for 2022.