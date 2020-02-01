UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Posts First Monthly Loss Since August As Coronavirus Roils Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 02:30 AM

Wall Street Posts First Monthly Loss Since August as Coronavirus Roils Markets

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Wall Street's bull run, which defied an anemic world economy since last year, appears virtually over as two leading US stock indices post their first monthly loss in five months amid the global markets meltdown from China's coronavirus crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the New York Stock Exchange's broadest gauge, plunged 605 points to close down 2 percent on Friday as China's economy remained crippled by the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 200 people and infected about 10,000.

Just weeks ago, US stocks were hitting record highs as upbeat domestic economic data and a pre-presidential-election rally helped Wall Street weather a tottering global economy.

All that changed this week as the Dow closed January down 1 percent, for its first monthly loss since August. The Dow finished 2019 up 23 percent.

Wall Street's S&P 500 index, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, also posted its first monthly loss in five months, falling 1.5 percent on Friday. Last year, the index for top 500 US stocks rose 30 percent.

With January's close, the only redeeming sector on Wall Street seemed to be technology, with the leading index for tech stocks, the Nasdaq Composite, still showing a gain for 2020. The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.6 percent on Friday, but remained up 2 percent for the year. It finished 2019 up 36 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather World Technology China New York Stock Exchange January August Stocks 2019 2020 Market Post From Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Almost 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Isr ..

2 hours ago

Worker killed in collapse of Russian sports comple ..

2 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

3 hours ago

Etihad continues flights to China, suspends Beijin ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Al Faziya Reserve

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.