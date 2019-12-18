Wall Street rally reaches higher, Europe pauses

(@imziishan)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks pushed further higher on Wednesday, but European stocks were mixed as investors appeared to take their foot off the pedal after the recent trade deal-fuelled rally.

Meanwhile sterling extended losses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson fanned fresh fears of a no-deal Brexit.

Wall Street's main indices moved higher from record closes, with the Dow adding 0.1 percent in late morning trading, as investors seemed unfazed that US House of Representatives was about to impeach President Donald Trump.

"US traders continue to keep one eye on impeachment proceedings, but even when the president does eventually suffer the ignominy of being indicted we can remain confident that the overall result will still end in failure for the Democrats, given the control of the Senate wielded by Republicans," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

The mood across trading floors remains upbeat following last week's China-US agreement that will see US tariffs lowered. Observers said that while details of the pact remain thin, the year looks set to end on a positive note.

Asian stock markets had mostly advanced after Wall Street indices clocked up more record highs Tuesday following healthy US housing and industrial output data.

European stocks did as well initially, but Frankfurt and Paris later turned lower.

Rising concerns about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit hit the pound, but softer sterling helped London's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which has a number of multinationals that report in Dollars.