Wall Street Rebounds, Nears End Of Historic Stock Selling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Wall Street Rebounds, Nears End of Historic Stock Selling

Hopes of economic aid being approved soon for Americans amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lifted US stocks on Friday, helping Wall Street to recover some losses after a week of historic stock selling

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Hopes of economic aid being approved soon for Americans amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic lifted US stocks on Friday, helping Wall Street to recover some losses after a week of historic stock selling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was up 2.3 percent by 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT).

The S&P500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both gained about 2.8 percent.

All the three indexes lost about 10 percent on Thursday, and remained down more than 20 percent from their February highs, denoting bear markets.

The rebound came after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters late on Thursday that Democrats were nearing a deal with the Trump administration on a package of economic support measures for Americans hit by the novel coronavirus crisis.

In addition to the US Federal Reserve's announcement of a $1.5 trillion liquidity injection on Thursday, the central banks of China, Australia, Indonesia, Sweden and Norway all announced further measures to stabilize local financial markets.

