Wall Street Retreats As Congress Spars Over Stimulus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:14 AM

US stocks retreated at the open on Tuesday, erasing some of Monday's gains amid a flurry of corporate earnings reports and division on Capitol Hill over a new round of stimulus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :US stocks retreated at the open on Tuesday, erasing some of Monday's gains amid a flurry of corporate earnings reports and division on Capitol Hill over a new round of stimulus.

About 30 minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 0.4 percent to 26,475.74, while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent to 3,231.38.

The tech-dominated Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.5 percent to 10,486.45 ahead of a key Congressional hearing on Wednesday over the dominance of Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google.

In addition to the heavy week of company results to digest, investors will watch the Federal Reserve on Wednesday for signals on how it will keep supporting the economy.

And the government on Thursday will release the first official data on the damage done to US GDP in the April-June quarter, which is expected to show a shocking collapse of around 35 percent.

The combination is fueling some reluctance among investors, but "Congress is doing its part to lend to the hesitancy, as it is laying the framework for contentious negotiations involving the next iteration of coronavirus fiscal support," Patrick O'Hare of Briefing.

com said in an analysis.

As expanded unemployment payments and a moratorium on evictions are set to expire, Senate Republicans late Tuesday unveiled a $1 trillion support package that slashes additional weekly jobless benefits to $200 a week from $600, but also would offer a second round of $1,200 payments to individuals and give funding to schools, provided they reopen.

That sets the stage for a showdown with Democrats who are pushing their $3 trillion plan.

Among individual stocks, Dow components 3M and McDonald's fell short in their earning results, along with Harley-Davidson and JetBlue.

McDonald's dropped 2.0 percent, while 3M fell 4.5 percent, and Harley-Davidson plunged nearly 8 percent. JetBlue was up 0.1 percent.

