Wall Street Rings In Christmas With S&P Record, Big Tech Gains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:50 AM

Wall Street Rings in Christmas With S&P Record, Big Tech Gains

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Wall Street ushered in Christmas with a rally that sent the S&P 500 to a record high and loaded tech stocks with big gains after data on Thursday showed the US economy to be in good health despite growing inflationary risks.

Waning threats from the coronavirus Omicron variant also boosted sentiment in equities after a week of volatile trading where investors first dumped stocks on fears of a resurgence of the pandemic, before buying them back on the assurance that the latest variant of the virus wasn't as lethal.

"Omicron is looking more like a short-term disruption to the economic outlook and not a destructive headwind that knocks the economy off its course," Ed Moya, equities analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "If the US was not battling the Omicron variant, US stocks would be dancing higher as the Santa Claus rally would have kept the climb going into uncharted territory."

The S&P 500, which lists the top 500 US stocks, finished the session up 0.6% at 4,725, after hitting a record high at 4,740.

For the week, the index rose 1.2%.

Thursday is the last trading day for US markets this week, with Friday being a holiday in observation of Saturday's Christmas break.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which groups major technology Names such as Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google, closed Thursday's trade up 0.9%, while posting a gain of 3.1% on the week.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, which lists a wide variety of stocks from leisure to banking and agriculture, rose 0.6% for the session and 0.2% for the week.

Thursday's rally in stocks came after the Labor Department reported no change in filings for jobless claims by Americans last week compared to the previous week - an indication that employment was on a steady keel since the worst impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The US Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, meanwhile, grew at its fastest pace in four decades as wages and other costs continued to soar in an economy rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.

