UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Sags As Markets Await Fed Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

Wall Street sags as markets await Fed decision

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Wall Street stumbled and slid into the red on Tuesday as investors retreated before the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision Wednesday.

The decline came in a choppy day of trading as markets digested the latest batch of earnings results, including blue-chip stocks like Pfizer and General Motors.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1 percent to finish at 27,071.46, while the S&P 500, which on Monday hit a new all-time high, dipped a similar amount to end at 3,036.89.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 0.6 percent to close at 8,276.85.

Chris Low of FTN Financial told AFP that "sleepy day" was not unusual in the shadow of a Fed announcement.

Markets widely expect the Fed to deliver its third straight rate cut but are looking for clues about what policymakers expect to do at the next meeting in December and beyond.

"Does the Fed chair try to rule out further rate cuts or leave the door open?" Low wondered.

"There has been a lot of hints from other Fed presidents that the message might be they've done enough and it's time to wait and see." In Washington, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced a grilling from lawmakers on Capitol Hill who demanded answers about the company's conduct prior to two deadly recent crashes.

He apologized for the crashes but defended the company's actions in developing the 737 MAX aircraft, which has been grounded worldwide for seven months.

Boeing's shares price rose 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, drug maker and Dow member Pfizer jumped 2.5 percent after the company raised its profit forecast and posted better-than-expected earnings.

GM soared 4.3 percent after likewise topping earnings expectations but cutting its full-year forecast.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Washington Company Capitol Hill Price Turkish Lira December Stocks Market From General Motors Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 October 2019

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

9 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

9 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.