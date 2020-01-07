UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Seesaws In Early Trade, Struggling To Get Beyond US-Iran Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:43 PM

Wall Street Seesaws In Early Trade, Struggling To Get Beyond US-Iran Conflict

Shares on Wall Street mostly opened between flat and higher on Tuesday before promptly falling back by mid-morning as investors and traders struggled to find new optimism that could get the market beyond the US-Iran conflict

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Shares on Wall Street mostly opened between flat and higher on Tuesday before promptly falling back by mid-morning as investors and traders struggled to find new optimism that could get the market beyond the US-Iran conflict.

The top US stocks barometer, the S&P500, was down 0.2 percent at 3,240 at 11:00 AM ET (15:00 GMT), after opening flat.

The S&P500, which measures the value of the 500 largest US corporations by market capitalization, hit a record high of 3,258 on Thursday, the first trading day of 2020. It closed down on Friday and opened lower again on Monday as prices of crude oil, and safe havens such as gold and US Treasurys, rocketed in the aftermath of the US airstrike near Baghdad airport on Friday that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds force.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.1 percent at 9,068, after opening at 9,076 versus the previous session's 9,072 close.

The Nasdaq hit a record high of 9,093 at its 2020 debut. The technology sector was the darling of Wall Street investors last year, lifting the Nasdaq by 36 percent for the index's best performance in six years.

US stocks' broad Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 28,641. It opened at 28,640 versus Monday's close of 28,704. The Dow also hit an all-time high on the first session of the year, rising to 28,873. The broad Wall Street closed 2019 trading up 23 percent for its best performance in two years.

"After a brief focus on the US/Iran flare, risk sentiment has started to recover," TD Securities said in a market note. "That reflects the hopes that policymakers will avoid a military conflict. The situation remains fluid, of course, and like most geopolitical flareups, the impact serves to disrupt markets in the context of positioning and valuation."

Tehran and Washington exchanged strike threats after Soleimani's killing. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh revenge" while President Donald Trump said he has identified 52 targets in Iran, including sites of cultural prominence, in a plan for a counter attack that could be "disproportionate."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Technology Iran Washington Oil Trump Baghdad Stocks 2019 2020 Gold Market Best Top Dow Jones Airport

Recent Stories

Prominent jurist, former chief election commission ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens killed in stampede at Qassem Soleimani's fu ..

2 minutes ago

IOK prominent lawyers Mian Qayoom fighting various ..

3 minutes ago

US to Comply with UN Requirements in Handling Zari ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Poli ..

9 minutes ago

Anti-Corruption seizes CCTV funds record of Shahee ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.