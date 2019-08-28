Wall Street Sinks As Recession Fears Mount, Dow -0.4%
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:41 PM
Wall Street sank at the open on Wednesday as US bond yields fell further, fueling recession fears, and Britain's prime minister suspended parliament, making a chaotic no-deal Brexit more likely and sinking the pound
About five minutes into the day's trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 25,689.00.
The broader S&P 500 lost 0.4 percent to 2,857.87 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.7 percent at 7,775.89.