Wall Street sinks as recession fears mount, Dow -0.4%

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:41 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Wall Street sank at the open on Wednesday as US bond yields fell further, fueling recession fears, and Britain's prime minister suspended parliament, making a chaotic no-deal Brexit more likely and sinking the pound.

About five minutes into the day's trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 25,689.00.

The broader S&P 500 lost 0.4 percent to 2,857.87 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.7 percent at 7,775.89.

