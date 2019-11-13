UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Slides On Renewed US-China Trade Doubts

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):US stocks sagged at the open on Wednesday as fresh doubts surfaced about the prospects for a partial US-China trade deal.

Investors were also digesting congressional testimony by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who predicted a "sustained expansion" but said trade frictions remain a continuing threat.

About 10 minutes into the day's trading, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1 percent at 27,666.25.

But the broad S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent to 3,081.00 while the Nasdaq had lost 0.3 percent to 8,465.86.

In the first of back-to-back days of testimony before Congress, Powell reaffirmed that the central bank is on hold after cutting the benchmark lending rate three times this year.

But Powell's remarks came after The Wall Street Journal reported US and Chinese trade negotiators were bogged down in disagreements over whether Washington should roll back existing tariffs as part of a partial deal Trump announced last month.

Chinese officials had announced that the economic powers agreed to a tariff rollback, but Trump last week denied he had approved the move.

Analyst Patrick O'Hare wrote at Briefing.com that after rising into record territory, stocks were only a little in the red despite heightened sensitive to trade news.

"It's an understandable disposition. After all, the market has been down this road before with trade deal negotiations that have started with a lot of hype and have then failed to live up to the hype," O'Hare said.

