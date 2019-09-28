UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Slides On Report That US May Curb Investments In China

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 01:40 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Stocks on Wall Street fell in volatile trading Friday after media reports surfaced that the Trump administration was studying ways to curb US investments into China.

Wall Street's broad Dow index fell 0.

3 percent after Bloomberg reported that the White House was considering de-listing Chinese companies from local exchanges and examining limits on Chinese firms included in stock indexes managed by American firms.

Analysts said that investors struggled to understand the logic behind the purported White House move, which came just ahead of a scheduled resumption of talks to resolve the trade war between the two countries. US and Chinese trade negotiators are due to meet on Oct 10.

In addition, the S&P 500 was down 0.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped 1.1 percent.

