Wall Street Slides on Worries of Economic Growth, Nasdaq Has Worst Day in Month

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street tumbled on Thursday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index suffering its worst day in nearly a month, amid a continued rise in US employment and worries about how the economy would fare with increasing numbers of novel coronavirus infections.

The Nasdaq closed down 2.23 percent at 10,461 - the biggest one-day slide since June 23. The index had repeatedly hit record highs earlier this month responding to bullish forecasts for online retail and their supportive technology.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest indicator on the New York Stock Exchange, closed down 1.3 percent at 26,652.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, settled up 1.2 percent, at 3,236.

Stock prices fell amid data on Thursday showing that some 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, as a new wave of novel coronavirus infections continued to overwhelm the world's largest economy that just emerged from lockdowns two months ago.