Wall Street slips from records as rally pauses

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street on Monday fell from record heights, booking its biggest single-day losses in more than three weeks as a recent rally fizzled amid profit taking.

However, on the year's second-to-last trading day, volume was notably light at the start of a holiday-shortened week.

At the close, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and the broader S&P 500 were both down 0.6 percent at 28,462.14 and 3,221.29 respectively.

Both indices had hit all-time highs in the prior two trading sessions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.7 percent to 8,945.99, recording its second straight day in the red.

Analysts have attributed the latest run of records to upbeat investor sentiment based on a lower risk of recession in the immediate future, a mellowing of US-China trade tensions and accommodative monetary policy.

"Obviously, it's about some profit taking," Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP.

"The markets were looking a bit tired last week" despite new record highs, he said.

Despite Monday's losses, stocks have made strong gains in December, as well as over the course of 2019.

A newspaper report on Monday that a top Chinese trade official was due in Washington on Saturday to sign a partial trade agreement failed to boost the major indices.

The US Trade Representative's office did not respond to a request for comment. However, in an appearance on Fox news, White House economic aide Peter Navarro said the signing could occur "within a week or two."