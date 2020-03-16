UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Slumps About 11% As Recession Fears Loom

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:38 PM

Wall Street Slumps About 11% As Recession Fears Loom

US stocks tumbled at Monday's open over fears of a looming recession, with Wall Street's three main indexes all down about 11 percent each, after trading on the bourse was automatically halted for a mandatory 15 minutes to prevent an unmitigated crash

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US stocks tumbled at Monday's open over fears of a looming recession, with Wall Street's three main indexes all down about 11 percent each, after trading on the bourse was automatically halted for a mandatory 15 minutes to prevent an unmitigated crash.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 2,722 points, or 11.7 percent, to 20,437 by 9:50 AM ET (13:50 GMT). The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was down 10.6 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 11.2 percent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

New York Stock Exchange Stocks All Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Dubai Executive Council discusses latest COVID-19 ..

41 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches ‘100% Paperless Stamp’

56 minutes ago

Combat dengue on emergency basis: Additional Deput ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus threat, courts in AJK to hear only urg ..

2 minutes ago

Italy Limits Transport to Sicily in Bid to Contain ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing to Reopen Hospital Built for SARS Treatmen ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.