Wall Street Slumps About 11% As Recession Fears Loom

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) US stocks tumbled at Monday's open over fears of a looming recession, with Wall Street's three main indexes all down about 11 percent each, after trading on the bourse was automatically halted for a mandatory 15 minutes to prevent an unmitigated crash.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest equities gauge on the New York Stock Exchange, was down 2,722 points, or 11.7 percent, to 20,437 by 9:50 AM ET (13:50 GMT). The S&P500, barometer for the top 500 US stocks, was down 10.6 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped 11.2 percent.