Wall Street Slumps on US Economic Worries, Tech Leads With 2% Drop

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply at Thursday's opening, with the technology-laced Nasdaq Composite Index leading the rout,a day after the Federal Reserve issued a dire assessment of the US economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasdaq, which lists tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Apple, Netflix, Google and microsoft, was down almost 200 points, or nearly 2 percent, shortly after the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest indicator on the NYSE, fell more than 1 percent. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, also lost more than 1 percent.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday the US economy likely needs another stimulus package to provide relief to some 11 million people who remain out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.