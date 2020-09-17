UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Slumps On US Economic Worries, Tech Leads With 2% Drop

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Wall Street Slumps on US Economic Worries, Tech Leads With 2% Drop

Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply at Thursday's opening, with the technology-laced Nasdaq Composite Index leading the rout,a day after the Federal Reserve issued a dire assessment of the US economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply at Thursday's opening, with the technology-laced Nasdaq Composite Index leading the rout,a day after the Federal Reserve issued a dire assessment of the US economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasdaq, which lists tech giants such as Facebook, Apple, Apple, Netflix, Google and microsoft, was down almost 200 points, or nearly 2 percent, shortly after the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest indicator on the NYSE, fell more than 1 percent. The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, also lost more than 1 percent.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell said on Wednesday the US economy likely needs another stimulus package to provide relief to some 11 million people who remain out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Google Facebook New York Stock Exchange Powell Stocks Apple From Top Dow Jones Netflix Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

44 minutes ago

Dead body of old man found

19 seconds ago

Fishermen to get soft loans under Kamyab Jawan Pro ..

20 seconds ago

Prime Minister asks world to act fast against clim ..

22 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 17 Sep 2020

23 seconds ago

EU Plans Name Sanctions Regime After Navalny Show ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.