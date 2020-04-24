UrduPoint.com
Wall Street Stocks Open Higher As Oil Gains, Dow +0.9%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:12 PM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :US stocks climbed at the open on Friday, powered by rising oil prices that soothed traders after a week that saw crude sink into negative territory for the first time.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent to 23,714.60.

The tech-rich Nasdaq climbed 0.5 percent to 8,537.77, while the broad-based S&P 500 was up 0.7 percent at 2,817.94.

