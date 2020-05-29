Wall Street stocks open mostly lower amid US-China tensions

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower Friday amid rising US-China tensions as data showed a big drop in consumption spending in April

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,261.79, down 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent to 3,019.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.1 percent at 9,378.46.