UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Stocks Open Mostly Lower Amid US-China Tensions

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:06 PM

Wall Street stocks open mostly lower amid US-China tensions

Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower Friday amid rising US-China tensions as data showed a big drop in consumption spending in April

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower Friday amid rising US-China tensions as data showed a big drop in consumption spending in April.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,261.79, down 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent to 3,019.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.1 percent at 9,378.46.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

April Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Four doctors die of Coronavirus in Peshawar and La ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in parts of Punjab

58 seconds ago

FDA taking special measures to promote housing sec ..

1 minute ago

Canada's economy shrank 8.2 pc in Q1: government

1 minute ago

Two illegal housing schemes sealed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

152 overseas Pakistanis quarantined

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.