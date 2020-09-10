UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Stocks Rebound Wednesday Halting 3-Day Slide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:50 AM

Wall Street Stocks Rebound Wednesday Halting 3-Day Slide

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The slide on Wall Street halted on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index particularly putting in its best day since April, as investors returned to pick up stocks cheapened by three days of torrid selling.

The Nasdaq closed up 294 points, or 2.7 percent, at 11,141, for its largest gain since a 3.6 percent rise on April 29.

The index touched record highs above 12,000 nearly a week ago before losing about 10 percent over the last three sessions.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, rose 67 points, or 2 percent, to close at 3,399, after hitting an all-time high of 3,588 last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US stock indicator, gained 440 points, or 1.6 percent, to finish at 27,940, after scaling 29,000 last week.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

April Stocks Best Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Argentina in fight agains ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Paraguay in fight against ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

2 hours ago

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches bid to host the 2027 AFC Asi ..

3 hours ago

US Sees More Flexibility in Talks to Resolve Qatar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.