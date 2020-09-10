Wall Street Stocks Rebound Wednesday Halting 3-Day Slide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The slide on Wall Street halted on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index particularly putting in its best day since April, as investors returned to pick up stocks cheapened by three days of torrid selling.

The Nasdaq closed up 294 points, or 2.7 percent, at 11,141, for its largest gain since a 3.6 percent rise on April 29.

The index touched record highs above 12,000 nearly a week ago before losing about 10 percent over the last three sessions.

The S&P 500, a barometer for the top 500 US stocks, rose 67 points, or 2 percent, to close at 3,399, after hitting an all-time high of 3,588 last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the broadest US stock indicator, gained 440 points, or 1.6 percent, to finish at 27,940, after scaling 29,000 last week.