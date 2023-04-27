Wall Street stocks rise despite growth slowdown

Wall Street stocks pushed higher on Thursday despite data that showed US economic growth is slowing, which raised fresh questions about interest rates and a possible recession

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Wall Street stocks pushed higher on Thursday despite data that showed US economic growth is slowing, which raised fresh questions about interest rates and a possible recession.

Asian and European stock markets mostly edged higher.

The Dollar traded mixed after the data showed US gross domestic product rose at an annual rate of 1.1 percent in the January to March period, down from 2.

6 percent in the fourth quarter last year.

While the headline growth figure was lower than expected, consumer spending held up well.

"The lagged effects of the 2022-23 US rate hiking cycle may finally be slowing growth," said Ryan Brandham, Head of Global Capital Markets, North America at Validus Risk Management.

"A mixed bag of data today points to slower growth and stickier inflation, and the Fed is in a tough spot trying to navigate these two forces," he added.