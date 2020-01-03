UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wall Street Stocks Tumble After US Kills Iran General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:10 PM

Wall Street stocks tumble after US kills Iran general

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Friday after a US strike killed a top Iranian commander, prompting threats of reprisal by Tehran

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Friday after a US strike killed a top Iranian commander, prompting threats of reprisal by Tehran.

About two minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 28,616.27, down 0.9 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 0.9 percent to 3,229.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.0 percent to 8,999.84.

Major indices had closed at records on Thursday, but the US attack on Qasem Soleimani -- and Iran's threat to avenge his death -- shook the market out of a state of contentment that has produced numerous records in recent weeks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Attack Iran Tehran Stocks Market Top Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Cairo Says Escalation in Iraq Following Killing of ..

26 seconds ago

Maid death case: Female doctor remanded in police ..

28 seconds ago

'Medicines being provided to cancer pateints smoot ..

29 seconds ago

Peasants reprimand Sindh govt for Sindh High Court ..

31 seconds ago

UAE condemns Turkey’s decision to send troops to ..

46 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Calls for Restraint After Sol ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.